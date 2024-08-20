Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 1,260 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.05. 1,137,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

