ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.41 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $51,787.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,966.47 or 1.00141139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0406752 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,930.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.