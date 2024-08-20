Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Truist Financial

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Encore Capital Group news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
Read More
