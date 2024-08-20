Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enel Chile by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Enel Chile by 4.7% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,398,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ENIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

