Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 74.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 114,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 47.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ennis by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

