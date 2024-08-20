Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $660,938.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,028 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,742 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 132,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

