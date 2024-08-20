Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ESGR opened at $322.81 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
