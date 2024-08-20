Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $322.81 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enstar Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.