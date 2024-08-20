Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $127,675,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,419 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $92,257,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

