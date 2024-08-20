Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.90 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.90 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on E

Enterprise Group Price Performance

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE E traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.38. 155,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$82.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.