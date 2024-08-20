Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.90 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.90 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
