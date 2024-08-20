Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 573,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,622,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

