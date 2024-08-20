Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Stock Up 0.2 %

Envestnet stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.