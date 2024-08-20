Enzi Wealth Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 744,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,859,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,764,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.62. 146,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,797. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

