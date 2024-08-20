Enzi Wealth Has $8.67 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Enzi Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Enzi Wealth owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 178,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 238,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,557. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

