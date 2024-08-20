Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 100,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 1,533,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 201,881 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after buying an additional 1,726,741 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,980,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 127,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

