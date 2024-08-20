Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.06 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $61.17 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,061,740,530 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,063,117,817.4663873. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99949403 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $61,353,843.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

