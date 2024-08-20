EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 956,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,162,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGO. UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

