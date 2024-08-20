Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 1.8%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.04. 75 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

