Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 229,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 967,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expro Group news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 93,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

