Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Exscientia Trading Up 3.2 %

Exscientia stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 741,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,733. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

