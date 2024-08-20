Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Exscientia Trading Up 3.2 %
Exscientia stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 741,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,733. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.85.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
