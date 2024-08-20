Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.6%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.18% 7.86% 0.97% Extra Space Storage 25.82% 5.43% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million 0.14 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.95 Extra Space Storage $3.16 billion 11.35 $803.20 million $4.49 37.69

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25

Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $161.92, suggesting a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Risk & Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Sotherly Hotels on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

