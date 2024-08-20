Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 346,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

