Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 7017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Feedback Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a PE ratio of -215.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Feedback

(Get Free Report)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.