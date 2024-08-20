Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIHL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.9 %

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

FIHL stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 836.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,144 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 248,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.