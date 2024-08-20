Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 25,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

