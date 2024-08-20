Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 1,642,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

