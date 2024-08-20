FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.80

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 138979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.