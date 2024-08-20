First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 75 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

GPC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.38. 88,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.