First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.96.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.76. 364,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,578. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

