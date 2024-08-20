First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. 349,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

