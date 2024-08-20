First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. 2,557,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,719,271. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

