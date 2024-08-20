First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.97. 102,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

