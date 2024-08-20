First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BA traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.88. 5,313,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $184.13. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.