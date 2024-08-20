First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.98 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,587,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,739,906. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

