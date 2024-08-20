First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,907. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

