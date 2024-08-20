First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.67 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 46,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.77. 1,668,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.