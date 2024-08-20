First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.81. 217,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

