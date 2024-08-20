First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,408. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.