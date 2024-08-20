First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,396. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

