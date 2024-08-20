First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,023.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 695,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

