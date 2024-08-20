First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 152,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. 163,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $72.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

