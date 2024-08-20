First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. 230,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

