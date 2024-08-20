First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 905.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.24. 83,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.83 and its 200 day moving average is $294.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

