First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.39. 4,145,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,306,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

