First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. 2,139,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,608,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.