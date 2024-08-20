First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,367,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after buying an additional 147,792 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after buying an additional 342,085 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,053,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 242,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,339. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $30.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

