First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,841,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.48. 186,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

