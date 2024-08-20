First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,607,000 after buying an additional 103,521 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.85. The stock had a trading volume of 70,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

