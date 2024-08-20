First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.6% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.22. 1,298,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

