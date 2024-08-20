First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 604,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,999. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

