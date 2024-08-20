First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

AJG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.14. 63,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $290.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,198 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,074 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

